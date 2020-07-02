AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6923
- Australian trade surplus rose 2% to $8.03 billion in May, missing the market’s expectations.
- China Caixin Services PMI seen back to contraction territory in June.
- AUD/USD holding on to the upper end of the weekly range, downside limited.
The AUD/USD pair surpassed its previous weekly high by a couple of pips, reaching 0.6951 before retreating to end the day unchanged at around 0.6920. Australia released its May Trade Balance this Thursday, which showed that the country’s trade surplus rose 2% to $8.03 billion in the month, as imports fell faster than exports. It was below the market’s expectations of $9 billion, but still positive. The pair followed equities for intraday direction.
This Friday, Australia will publish May Retail Sales, anticipated to be up by 16.3%. The country will also publish the AIG Performance of Construction Index for June, previously at 24.9, and the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI expected unchanged at 53.2. China, in the meantime, will publish the June Caixin Services PMI foreseen at 49.9, down from 55 in May.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its neutral-to-bullish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the price is hovering around a flat 20 SMA and still above the larger ones, which lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength but hold above their mid-lines. The risk is skewed to the upside, but the pair needs a good catalyst to finally be able to gather bullish momentum and challenge the 0.7000 level.
Support levels: 0.6895 0.6850 0.6810
Resistance levels: 0.6950 0.6990 0.7015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates decline and nears 1.1200
The US Nonfarm Payroll report’s effects are long gone. The greenback gets attention as stocks eased sharply from intraday highs, still holding in the green, yet undermined by record coronavirus cases in the US.
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6920 after a dull day
AUD/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, settling for a second consecutive day at around 0.6920. Australian PMIs and Chinese services output coming up next.
XAU/USD strengthens and rebounds from weekly lows toward $1780
Gold is trading at daily highs, near $1780 after rising $20 from the daily low. The metal dropped to $1757 after the release of the US employment report and then bounce sharply to the upside.
Crypto collapse with Bitcoin falling below $9,000 and Ethereum getting close to $220
Most cryptocurrencies are experiencing a significant sell-off after Bitcoin fell below $9,000. BNB/USD has suffered the most with a 4% drop towards $15 and needs to hold $14.8 support.
Oil: $40 per barrel has been broken again but there is a lack of conviction at these current levels
WTI has continued to move higher on Thursday but the price action seems pretty lacklustre despite volatility elsewhere. There have been some decent news stories in the past few sessions as it was confirmed OPEC output reached a two-decade low after over compliance from Saudi Arabia.