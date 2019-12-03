AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6842
- The RBA kept rates unchanged as expected, statement perceived as “hawkish.”
- Australian Q3 GPD expected to show that the economy grew by 0.5% in the quarter.
- AUD/USD retreated from critical resistance but maintains its bullish potential.
The AUD/USD pair extended its rally to 0.6861, retreating from the mentioned high and closing the day with modest gains around 0.6840. The Aussie advanced on the back of the RBA’s monetary policy announcement, as Governor Lowe sounded more confident than anticipated, saying that the housing market is responding to the latest rate cuts. As expected, policymakers left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.75%, insisting the economy has reached a “gentle turning point.” The Aussie, however, gave up to risk aversion, dragged by equities.
Australia will release its Q3 Gross Domestic Product during the upcoming Asian session, forecast to show that the economy expanded at an annual pace of 1.7%, growing by 0.5% in the three months to September. The country will also release the AIG Performance of Services Index, seen and the Commonwealth Bank estimate of the Services PMI.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading around the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline, after meeting sellers at around the 61.8% retracement of the same slide. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones, as technical indicators resumed their advances after correcting extreme readings, now presenting uneven strength. The next movement will depend on the result of the GDP report, as upbeat data will probably give the Aussie another positive impulse in a dollar-weak scenario.
Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
Resistance levels: 0.6860 0.6890 0.6920
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.
Australian Q3 GDP Preview: Data could cement further rate cuts from RBA and weigh on AUD
So, we will have had a triple whammy this week for Aussie traders by the time today's domestic Gross Domestic Product data is released. The event is scheduled for 00:30 GMT.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.