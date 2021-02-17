AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7746
- Australian Westpac Leading Index improved from 0.12% to 0.26% in January.
- Australia is expected to have added 40,000 new jobs in January.
- AUD/USD has little chances of raising as long as it holds below 0.7770.
The AUD/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive day, falling intraday to 0.7723. Plummeting gold prices added pressure on the aussie, as the bright metal traded as low as $1,769.40 a troy ounce, its lowest since last November. The American dollar moved alongside US Treasury yields, both easing in the US afternoon.
Australia published the January Westpac Leading Index, which came in at 0.26%, improving from 0.12%. The country will release January employment data early on Thursday and report that 40,000 new jobs were added in the month. The unemployment rate is foreseen at 6.5% down from the previous 6.6%. Upbeat data may underpin the AUD, although enthusiasm should be limited as per RBA’s view.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term and has little chances of rising unless it surpasses the 0.7770 resistance area. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s struggling around its 20 SMA while between the longer ones, as technical indicators turned marginally lower just below their midlines. A lower low for the day, increases the risk of a bearish extension, mainly if the slide extends below 0.7710.
Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7630
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2050 after US retail sales leap by 5.3%
EUR/USD has fallen below 12050, extending its falls after US retail sales leaped by 5.3%, far above expectations. Core figures also smashed estimates. The FOMC Minutes and stimulus news are awaited.
XAU/USD tumbles to 2021 lows near $1,770
The better tone in the greenback pushes Gold lower. The yellow metal records fresh yearly lows and approaches $1,760. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside, FOMC Minutes next.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.39 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39 as the US dollar rises alongside yields and the "reflation trade." US retail sales exceeded all estimates with a leap of 5.3%, boosting yields and the dollar. The Fed's minutes are next.
XRP is about to breakout to $0.65
After a significant rebound from its local bottom at $0.30, XRP has managed to hit $0.64 again thanks to an initial pump that started on January 30 from the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Ripple price is ready for another leg up as technicals scream buy.
US Dollar Index leaps to weekly tops beyond 91.00
The buying pressure around the greenback accelerates further and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to new highs above the 91.00 barrier.