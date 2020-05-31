AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6665
- Aussie held on to the higher ground against the greenback despite the poor performance of equities.
- Chinese data mixed, although manufacturing output grew for a third consecutive month in May.
- AUD/USD technically bullish, although the momentum seems limited ahead of 0.6700.
The AUD/USD pair surged to a fresh multi-week high of 0.6682 on Friday, finishing the week with gains at 0.6665. The pair traded with a soft tone for most of last Friday, as local data failed to impress while equities, reflecting the risk-related sentiment, had a poor performance ahead of US President Trump speech. Australian Private Sector Credit remained pat in April and increased by 3.6% when compared to a year earlier. Asian and European indexes closed in the red, while US indexes ended mixed, recovering ahead of the close as Trump’s speech failed to surprise.
Over the weekend, China published the May NBS Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 50.6 from 50.8 in the previous month, missing the market’s expectations but indicating that the manufacturing sector expanded for a third consecutive month. The Non-Manufacturing PMI in the same month, improved to 53.6 from 53.2 in April. Early Monday, Australia will publish the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, previously at 35.9 and the final version of the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, seen unchanged at 42.8. The country will also publish the May TD Securities Inflation, previously at 1.2% YoY.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has stalled its advance for a fourth consecutive day around its 200 DMA, although it’s developing above the 20 and 100 DMA, with the shortest advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators in the daily chart have turned higher within positive levels, but remain below their weekly highs, with limited bullish momentum. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also mildly bullish as the 20 SMA, which provided intraday support, is losing is bullish strength, as technical indicators advance within familiar levels in positive territory.
Support levels: 0.6635 0.6590 0.6545
Resistance levels: 0.6685 0.6720 0.6760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish breakout faces next challenge at 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair closed the week at around 1.1100, its highest settlement in two months, as poor US data coupled with a relief rally of high-yielding assets ahead of the close. Several European countries will start the week celebrating a holiday.
GBP/USD: Post-Brexit relationship taking centre stage
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2393 on Friday, a two week high, retreating sharply from the level ahead of Trump’s speech to later recover on relief and settle at 1.2345. Cable is technically neutral, although the bullish potential seems limited.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.