Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at USDTRY, Gold (XAUUSD), WTI (US Oil), and GBPAUD.
The UK Pound is weaker against all other currencies but watch out for Thursday’s Interest Rate decision.
Meanwhile, we see that GBPAUD has retraced thanks to the Reserve Bank of Australia, and this may be a good technical opportunity if price action bounces off this upper trend line soon.
We are still in bearish territory with our MACD indicator and the Stochastic Oscillator, but we might want to wait until we see a bearish cross on the Stochastic Oscillator.
Moving out to the Daily chart, we see a similar scenario with bearish indicators and that price action has just reached a key level of Fibonacci resistance and we will wait for a bounce.
We see price action on Gold consolidating and our oscillators confirm this.
However, as XAUUSD is a pair with USD, watch out for volatility tomorrow with the FOMC meeting and Friday with the Non-Farm Payrolls.
We see a similar story with WTI but we are seeing bullish indications from our oscillators this time.
We looked at USDTRY last week, after the turmoil in the Central Bank and with Central Government, and we see that the price gap was filled but the Turkish Lira is still very weak.
MACD is still in on the bullish side but heading lower and price action is consolidating into a Symmetrical Pennant which, in this case, could break out either way.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.