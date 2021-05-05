This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD challenges 100-SMA support again ahead of US data
Gold is back in the red amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. XAU/USD retests ascending 100-SMA on the 4H chart amid bearish RSI. Downside appears more compelling ahead of the US macro news.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.