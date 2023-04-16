In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire sits down with the founder of Miles Franklin Investments, Andrew Schectman, to address the exacerbating levels of global financial anxiety, as people flock to gold, seeking alternatives to traditional banking.
The two precious metals informers explore the dynamic expansion of BRICS and SCO nations as they continuously form new relationships, united in a common goal of economic betterment away from the US dollar hegemony.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 01:55 The unprecedented explosion of interest in gold over the last 3 weeks.
- 07:50 SBV: what happens when too-big-too-fail banks actually fail?
- 11:35 Are people buying gold or silver? This metal is flying off the shelves!
- 14:50 Are people choosing large bullion bars or coins - and why?
- 16:40 Weighting up the benefits of storing wealth in physical coins.
- 23:50 Kenyan President urges people to get rid of their dollars!
- 31:20 The new, multipolar world no longer ruled by just one currency…
- 41:35 About taking responsibility for oneself and the refusal to follow the herd.
- 54:25 The Art of War: The West’s persuasive misdirection to make the dollar seem stronger.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
