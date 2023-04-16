Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire sits down with the founder of Miles Franklin Investments, Andrew Schectman, to address the exacerbating levels of global financial anxiety, as people flock to gold, seeking alternatives to traditional banking.

The two precious metals informers explore the dynamic expansion of BRICS and SCO nations as they continuously form new relationships, united in a common goal of economic betterment away from the US dollar hegemony.

Timestamps