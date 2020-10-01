WTI stays above $40.00 amid US dollar weakness, risk-on mood

- WTI extends Wednesday’s run-up towards a one-month-old falling trend line.
- Hopes of US stimulus keep market sentiment positive, US dollar weakness adds strength into commodities.
- Key indicator from the big data company suggests oil market recovery.
- Widespread job losses in the US and the UK join virus woes to tame the bulls.
WTI takes the bids near $41.41, up 1.14% intraday, while heading into Thursday’s European session open. The energy benchmark cheers broad weakness of the US dollar, as well as hopes of American stimulus, while stretching the previous day’s gains. It should also be noted that the surprise draw in the official oil inventories, shared by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as well as an increase in the North American Frac Spread Count, also favor the black gold prices.
The US dollar index (DXY) drops 0.16% on a day to 93.68 by the time of the press as global markets turn risk-positive amid hopes of further stimulus. Not only the US Congress but the Japanese government is also up for another liquidity boost to avoid negative economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Elsewhere, numbers from the big data company Primary Vision suggest that the North American Frac Spread Count, which tracks the fracking completion crews currently finishing off wells, surged 101 from 12 last week.
Additionally, the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ended on September 25 also marked a surprise draw on Wednesday. The weekly official stockpiles slipped below +1.569M forecast and -1.639M prior to -1.98M during the reported period.
On the contrary, job cuts by the American entities like Disney, Goldman Sachs and Allstate join updates suggesting 7,500 job loss to the UK due to the Brexit to challenge the oil demand. Furthermore, chatters concerning Britain’s nearness to national lockdowns, due to the virus, are an extra burden on the commodity prices.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh impulse as a recovery in the important manufacturing activity gauge indicates upbeat demand going forward. Forecasts suggest the September month data cross 56.0 prior levels with the 56.3 mark.
Read: ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Low bar for upside surprise could turn dollar-positive
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the monthly resistance line, currently around $40.55, oil buyers are less likely to target September 18 top surrounding $41.75. As a result, sellers targeting the weekly low of $38.53 remain hopeful on the quote’s break below the $40.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15%
|Today daily open
|39.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.45
|Daily SMA50
|41.1
|Daily SMA100
|39.42
|Daily SMA200
|40.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.47
|Previous Daily Low
|38.8
|Previous Weekly High
|41.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.92
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD rises amid upbeat mood, Johnson's parliamentary win
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.29, extending its gains after UK PM Johnson put down a coronavirus-related "rebellion" in parliament. Progress in US fiscal stimulus talks and a glimmer of hope on Brexit also helps.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.