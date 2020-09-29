WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed

- WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79.
- US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus.
- Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices.
- API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.
WTI bounces off the day’s low of $40.31 to $40.422, down 0.60% intraday, during early Tuesday. The black gold recently dropped after the US dollar (USD) started recovering the previous day’s losses. Also on the negative side could be downbeat news from China and USD positive updates from American.
Having marked the biggest losses in one month, the US dollar index (DXY) bounces off September 23 low to 94.22 by the time of the press. Given the inverse correlation between commodities and the greenback, the latest moves by the US currency weigh on the WTI crude oil.
The US dollar gains could be attributed to the news suggesting House Democrats’ readiness to alter the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package demands.
Further, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) came out with the news that points towards further hardships for the Sino-American trade deal. The reason is Beijing’s ability to purchase not even one-third of the agreed US goods through August.
Also, challenging the US-China relations, which weigh on the energy demand, are comments from China Daily that said, “The Sinophobic policies of the United States are causing losses to China in the near term, but in the long run, China could benefit from them.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.30% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific are also mildly positive.
Moving on, oil traders will keep eyes on the greenback moves ahead of the weekly inventory data from a private provider, the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Technical analysis
Unless breaking $41.00 resistance, comprising 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of WTI’s August-September downside, oil buyers are less likely to be convinced.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61%
|Today daily open
|40.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.74
|Daily SMA50
|41.19
|Daily SMA100
|39.15
|Daily SMA200
|40.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.88
|Previous Daily Low
|39.87
|Previous Weekly High
|41.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.92
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Corrective advance intact while above 0.7065
AUD/USD stalls its corrective bounce just shy of the 0.71 barrier, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher. The spot is holding above the critical support at 0.7065 amid the upbeat market mood-driven reduced haven demand for the US dollar.
USD/JPY finally about to make the U-turn to 103s?
USD/JPY is under pressure as the US dollar is broadly sold off across the board. DXY has been telegraphing a downside correction for a number of days. Meanwhile, there has been a couple of domestic releases for the yen with the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions.
Gold bulls catch a breather below $1,900
Gold eases from a four-day high of $1,883.08 flashed the previous day. Markets await fresh clues to extend the latest risk-on sentiment. Vaccine hopes, expectations of further stimulus keep the buyers positive but COVID-19 resurgence probes the bulls.
GBP crosses catching a bid in Asia on Brexit hopes
There have been a series of news relating to Brexit and monetary policy to start the week which has been underpinning the pound. The latest news, reported by the Times, states that the ''European negotiators have indicated for ...
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.