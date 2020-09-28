Emily Cochrane, who is a reporter in the Washington bureau of The New York Times has been tweeting the updates with respect to Pelosi and Mnuchin who are are scheduled to speak at 6:30 tonight as the window closes for a covid relief deal.
Five minutes before the call, House Democrats unveil their coronavirus relief bill, which comes in at about $2.2 trillion and 2,152 pages.
Pelosi in Dear Colleague: "We have been able to make critical additions and reduce the cost of the bill by shortening the time covered for now." pic.twitter.com/rCljaNN3gg— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) September 28, 2020
Market implications
The stock market enjoyed some positive sentiment on Monday, with hopes that a stimulus plan can be reached before the presidential election day.
The spread of the virus is relentless and businesses, as well as consumers, are hanging on by a thread while the window of opportunity is closing.
The question is whether the Senate can be swayed by this new bill, but the atmosphere in Washington may be too politically charged to pass more economic relief bills.
