WTI Price Analysis: Steadies around $72.50 after OPEC’s normalizing Oil supply policy-indued losses

- The Oil price finds support near $72.50 after falling consecutively for five trading session.
- The OPEC+ would pause rollback of production cuts if demand appears to remain relatively weak.
- WTI shifts into the bearish trajectory after an Inverted Flag breakdown.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, find a temporary cushion near $72.50 in Wednesday’s European session. The Oil price remains offered for an entire week due to deepening demand concerns and OPEC’s communication to shore up the market with more supply.
The OPEC’s meeting on June 2 indicated a decline in production cuts by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from September this year. Excess supply of Oil negatively influences its price. However, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has said OPEC+ would pause the unwinding of the cuts or reverse them if demand wasn't strong enough to absorb the barrels, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May that will provide cues about when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates. The situation of Fed maintaining a restrictive interest rate framework for a longer period weigh on the Oil price as it negatively influences its demand outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, steadies above 104.00. In today’s session, investors will focus on the US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change data for May.
WTI weakens after a breakdown of the Inverted Flag chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The Inverted Flag formation reflects an inventory adjustment process that follows the ongoing trend after the completion, which in this case is down.
Declining 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $77.35 suggests that the near-term outlook is vulnerable.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, indicating that momentum has leaned towards the downside.
Going forward, the upward-sloping trendline marked from 4 May 2023 low near $64.30 will act as major support for the Oil price bulls.
As the overall trend of the Oil price is bearish, investors should look for sell-at-rise opportunity to build fresh shorts. A pullback move to near June 4 high around $74.00 should be used as a selling opportunity for targets of February 5 low at $71.46 and the psychological support of $70.00.
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|72.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.89
|Daily SMA50
|80.85
|Daily SMA100
|79.06
|Daily SMA200
|79.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.03
|Previous Daily Low
|72.46
|Previous Weekly High
|80.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.52
|Previous Monthly High
|81.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
