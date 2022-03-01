World Bank, IMF racing to get aid to Ukraine, warn of 'treacherous period'

“The heads of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they were racing to provide billions of dollars of additional funding to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, and warned that the war threatened to create ‘significant spillovers’ to other countries,” per Reuters.
IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass were on the wires during late Tuesday as they warned that commodity prices were rising, which risked further fueling inflation, and disruptions in financial markets would continue to worsen should the conflict persist.
Key quotes
IMF, World Bank leaders say IMF board could consider Ukraine's request for emergency financing as early as next week.
World Bank preparing $3 billion package of support for Ukraine in coming months.
World Bank package to include at least $350 mln to be submitted to board for approval this week.
World Bank says $200 mln in additional funds would follow for health and education - world bank, IMF statement.
World Bank, IMF say stand ready to provide enhanced support to neighboring countries affected by Ukraine war, refugees.
FX implications
The news adds to the latest risk-off mood and weighs on the Antipodeans of late. That said, the NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6750, following a sluggish start to March.
Read: NZD/USD struggles around mid-0.6700s as Russia-Ukraine tussle escalates
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
