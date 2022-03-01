NZD/USD struggles around mid-0.6700s as Russia-Ukraine tussle escalates

- NZD/USD retreats from one-week high, stays positive for the fourth consecutive week.
- International pressure on Russia intensifies as Moscow gets tough on Kyiv, peace talks in focus.
- Wall Street, US Treasury yields portrayed risk-off mood, benefiting the DXY.
- Second-tier NZ data came in downbeat, eyes on Aussie GDP, statements from US President Biden, Fed Chair Powell.
NZD/USD remains depressed around 0.6750 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia, following a sluggish start to March.
The kiwi pair refreshed weekly top the previous day but closed in the red territory as the Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies. However, upbeat data from China and receding calls of the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March seem to defend the pair buyers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already conveyed his wish to continue with the military march in Kyiv until his goal is met. To defend the national interest, Ukraine rushes to get European Union (EU) membership but the casualties keep rising each day.
Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) mentioned, “War in Ukraine creating significant spillover effects in other countries, commodity prices rising, risk driving further fueling inflation.” On the same line, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said, “The G7 continues to support the removal of key Russian financial companies from SWIFT.
Elsewhere, probabilities over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.50% rate hike in March, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool, dropped to 1.7% versus above 50% before a few weeks. The same weigh on the US Treasury yields, down 12 basis points (bps) to 1.71% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
It’s worth noting that the Wall Street marked losses to portray the risk-off mood but the market’s rush to risk-safety favored the US Dollar Index (DXY) and gold prices. Additionally, fears to energy supply propelled WTI crude oil prices by over 10% on Tuesday to $106.33 at the latest.
Talking about the data, PMIs from China and the US were upbeat while New Zealand’s Terms of Trade Index for Q4 dropped to -1.0% versus -0.8% expected and 0.7% prior. Further, New Zealand Building Permits for January slumped to -9.2% compared to 0.5% forecasts and 0.6% previous readouts.
Looking forward, US President Joe Biden's State Of The Union (SOTU) speech, around 02:00 GMT, will precede Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony to entertain traders. However, major attention will be given to geopolitics. As per the prepared speech, US President Biden emphasized self-reliance to tame inflation while also criticizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pullback remains elusive beyond the previous resistance line from November 15, 2021, around 0.6740 by the press time. Until then, the kiwi pair can keep February’s high and the 100-DMA, respectively around 0.6810 and 0.6850, on their radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.675
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.6765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6679
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.6943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6665
|Previous Weekly High
|0.681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
