After announcing three consecutive rate increases in the last meetings, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is up for another hawkish monetary policy outcome during the scheduled Interest Rate Decision around 04:30 AM GMT on Tuesday.
The RBA is expected to lift the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 1.85% to fight inflation and match the tune with major central banks.
With this, the Aussie central bank could reach near the monetary policy hawks like the Fed and RBNZ, not to forget the BOE and BOC, even as the domestic numbers have been softer of late, which in turn makes today’s RBA rate hike interesting. The same makes the RBA Rate Statement will be more important to watch and forecast near-term AUD/USD moves.
Ahead of the event, Westpac said,
Westpac anticipates that the cash rate will rise to 3.10% by year end and then peak at 3.35% in February 2023. The expected path is another 50bps in September, then 25bps moves at each meeting after that (with no meeting in January).
On the other hand, FXStreet’s Valeria Bednarik says,
A smaller-than-anticipated hike should have a negative impact on the Australian dollar, sending AUD/USD sharply lower, particularly if the market sentiment deteriorates ahead of the announcement. A 75 bps hike, on the other hand, could fuel gains towards the 0.7100 figure. Whether gains will be sustainable or if the rally will be seen as a selling opportunity will depend on investors’ perception of risk.
How could the RBA decision affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD retreats from the 1.5-month high as intraday sellers attack the 0.7000 threshold while refreshing the daily lows, snapping a two-day uptrend. The quote’s recent weakness could be linked to the market’s fears of recession and risk-negative headlines surrounding China.
Recently, Reuters quoted three sources familiar with the matter to mention that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday as the United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.
Additionally, the second consecutive quarterly decline in the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) triggered a “technical recession” the previous week and weighed on the US dollar. On the same line were Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indirect signals that the hawks are running out of steam.
It’s worth noting that the RBA’s hawkish path has limited upside scope considering the economic challenges for the biggest customer China and recently mixed data at home. However, the latest easy inflation in Australia and strong employment data keep AUD/USD bulls hopeful.
Hence, AUD/USD prices may remain firmer until the RBA signals slower rate hikes.
Technically, a joint of the 100-day EMA and the downward sloping trend line from April 20, around 0.7045-50, restricts immediate AUD/USD upside. Alternatively, pullback moves below 0.6910 could direct the bears towards the lows marked during mid-June and May, respectively around 0.6850 and 0.6830.
Key quotes
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.7045-50 resistance break, RBA
AUD/USD bulls take a breather below 0.7050 ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: How aggressive can it be?
About the RBA interest rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates, it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view of the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate or cuts the interest rate, it is seen as unfavourable or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD extends post RBA losses to 0.6950, teases weekly bullish channel breakdown
AUD/USD bears ignore the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision while extending pullback from the monthly high ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the Aussie pair takes offers to refresh daily low near 0.6950 by the press time.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!