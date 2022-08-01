- AUD/USD seesaws near six-week high, fades upside momentum of late.
- Market sentiment dwindles as downbeat PMIs signal recession risk amid pre-NFP caution.
- RBA is expected to announce rate hike worth 0.50%, the fourth so far.
- Aussie housing data, Fedspeak will also be important for clear directions.
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-event cautious mood while taking rounds to 0.7020-30 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. In addition to the RBA-linked anxiety, the shift in the market’s sentiment also contributes to the Aussie pair’s inaction around the six-week high during Tuesday’s initial Asian session.
AUD/USD began the week on a front foot, despite China’s downbeat PMIs and mixed data at home. The reason could be linked to the US dollar’s weakness amid fears of “technical recession” and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indirect signals that the hawks are running out of steam. However, figures from the US and Europe have been disappointing and backed the economic slowdown fears, which in turn weighed on the risk barometer pair.
That said, China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMIs for July dropped to 49.0 versus 50.4 expected and 50.2 prior whereas Caixin Manufacturing PMI for July eased to 50.4 versus 51.5 expected and 51.7 prior.
At home, Australia’s AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index for July also eased to 52.5 from 54.00. Also, final prints of Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI confirmed the 55.7 mark but the prior readings were revised upwards to 56.2. That said, the TD Securities Inflation for the Pacific nation also improved during July, up 5.4% YoY versus 4.7% prior.
Elsewhere, US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest since 2020 in July as the activity gauge dropped to 52.8 versus 53.0 prior. However, the actual figures were better than the 52.0 market forecast. Also, final readings of the US S&P Manufacturing PMI eased below 52.3 initial estimates to 52.2, compared to 52.7 prior. Furthermore, Germany’s Retail Sales dropped 8.8% YoY in June versus -8.0% market consensus and -3.6% prior.
It should be noted that the fresh Sino-American tussles over Taiwan join Friday’s hawkish comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari and a firmer print of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge to also exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed with mild losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a four-month low of around 2.58%.
Moving on, the RBA is expected to announce the fourth rate hike and is likely to favor buyers with the 50 basis points (bps) of a lift to the benchmark rate. However, a recently downbeat economic forecast from the Aussie Treasury and the looming fears of a recession could probe the policymakers to be alert for the next move, which in turn might trigger the AUD/USD pair’s pullback if marked.
Also read: Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: How aggressive can it be?
Technical analysis
Although the 100-day EMA challenges AUD/USD bulls around 0.7050, the pair’s downside remains challenged by the previous resistance line from April, around 0.6910 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7027
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|0.6989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6864
|Daily SMA50
|0.6971
|Daily SMA100
|0.7123
|Daily SMA200
|0.7175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south towards 1.0200 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is heading south towards 1.0200 in early Europe, as bulls failed to keep reins near the monthly high. Mounting US-China tensions over Taiwan and recession fears weigh on risk sentiment while the US dollar falls in tandem with the yields.
AUD/USD tumbles towards 0.6900 on RBA, mounting US-Sino tensions
AUD/USD is falling hard, eyeing 0.6900 on a less hawkish RBA rate hike and intensifying US-China tensions over the planned visit of Pelosi to Tawain this Tuesday. The US dollar tracks the Treasury yields sell-off amid broad risk-aversion.
Gold outshines amid panic, targets $1,794 Premium
Gold price is extending its winning streak into a fifth trading day on Tuesday, having hit the highest level in four months near $1,780. Gold bulls are rejoicing the reducing bets for a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September amid a combination of factors affecting the market’s perception of risk sentiment in recent times.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price is currently retesting the 200-week SMA at $22,794, anticipating a minor bounce. There are three trade opportunities that BTC presents, two of which favor the bears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!