When is China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Having witnessed downbeat prints of China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI, not to forget the previous month’s failure to keep the expansion, China’s May month Caixin Manufacturing PMI, up for publishing at 01:45 GMT on Monday, become the key for AUD/USD traders.

Forecasts suggest another below-50 level of 49.6 versus the 49.4 prior, which in turn may raise challenges for the RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe who recently spoke positively for the economy.

How could it affect the AUD/USD?

Having initially surged to the 15-week high of 0.6715, AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.6690 by the press time of the early-Asian session on Monday. The pair might have cheered the US dollar weakness amid the Sino-American tussle and riots in some parts of the US. However, bears stay hopeful considering the latest disappointment from China’s official PMI data. Should the Caixin Manufacturing PMI outcome be another contraction suggesting mark under 50, the quote might step back to a two-week-old support line, at 0.6620 now.

Alternatively, a surprise increase in the data, or a positive miss by a larger gap, can extend the Aussie pair’s rise further above 0.6700 towards February month’s peak surrounding 0.6775.

About the China Caixin PMI

