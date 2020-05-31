AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/USD stays modestly changed from Friday’s close.
- US President Trump refrained from any sanctions on China, for now, announced punitive measures for Hong Kong officials.
- China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI stays in expansion territory below 50.8 prior.
- Activity numbers from China, the US will be important whereas political/trade headlines could keep the driver’s seat.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.
China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI softened, Caixin Manufacturing PMI awaited…
In its May monthly activity data release, published Sunday, China’s NBS cited weakness in the Manufacturing front while portraying upbeat scenario for the Non-Manufacturing gauge. The headline NBS Manufacturing PMI weakened to 50.6 from 50.8 prior and 51.00 expected whereas the services indicator rose to 53.6 from 53.2.
Traders now await private manufacturing activity data, Caixin Manufacturing PMI, up for publishing at 01:45 GMT, to confirm the official readings. The forecast suggests that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI might improve from 49.4 previous readouts but remain in the contraction region to 49.6 in May.
Trump steps back reprimanding China…
During his much-awaited China press conference, US President Donald Trump refrained from announcing any sanctions on the Asian major, which the markets widely anticipated. Rather, the Republican leader criticized the dragon nation’s approach and shunned trade help given to Hong Kong, the details of which were unclear.
While the move disappointed markets in the initial minutes, it did keep the hope of peace between the US and China in the future. Even so, Wall Street closed with mixed performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 5.2 basis points (bps) to 0.653% by the end of Friday.
During the weekend, US President Trump said to postpone the G7 meeting until September and added Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the list of nations to garner support versus the dragon nation. On the other hand, South China Morning Post (SCMP) came out with the news suggesting, “Moderates who favor dialogue and cooperation as a way to resolve China’s disputes with the United States are losing ground to hardline groups bent on taking the fight to Washington, according to political insiders and observers.”
Looking forward, Australia’s AiG Performance of Mfg Index, Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing Index and TD Securities Inflation figures for May could offer intermediate moves ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
Technical analysis
Nearly overbought RSI conditions and multiple failures to cross March month high of 0.6686 keep AUD/USD cautious. However, sellers are also refraining for entries unless witnessing a break of 11-day-old support line, currently around 0.6590/95.
Also read: Chart of the day: AUD/USD is at make-or-break resistance, 0.6400 or 0.6820
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6523
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6683
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.
USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies
USD/JPY drops from Friday’s close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market’s fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former’s President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.
Revoking Hong Kong’s special status
In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on.
Gold: The coming week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on
The troy ounce of the precious metal advanced to a fresh daily high of $1,733 during the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum. On Monday, the IHS Markit will release the final reading of May Manufacturing PMI data for many countries.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.