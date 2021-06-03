Wall Street Close: Sellers retake controls as US data doubles tapering woes ahead of NFP

- US equity markets end lower as inflation fears jump back to the table.
- Macroeconomics, Fed’s action favor tapering ahead of the key US data.
- AMC consolidates the rally, PSTH brace for the much-awaited deal.
- US NFP is likely to magnify bearish sentiment even as Biden probes sellers.
Wall Street benchmarks couldn’t withstand the strong US data, not to forget Fed’s early signal of tapering, on Thursday. In doing so, the risk barometers couldn’t cheer US President Joe Biden’s step-back on tax demand.
Technology shares were the biggest hit, taking Nasdaq down by 1.03%, or 141.82 points, to 13,614.5. Further, S&P 500 Futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were second and third in that order while declining 0.36% and 0.07% on a day to 4,192 and 34,577 respectively.
Initial signals of US employment figures flash upbeat numbers the previous day, which in turn put a carpet under the talks of Fed tapering. Among the many job-related economics, a whopping ADP Employment Change of 972K, versus 650K forecast, as well as the weakest Weekly Jobless Claims since March 2020, gained major attention.
On the same line, ISM Services PMI also propelled inflation expectations as the price paid component jumped to the second-highest on record, not to forget the all-time high print of the headline figure.
Additionally, the Fed’s trimming of portfolio sales, one of the programs set to support the economy throughout the pandemic, adds to the tapering woes and weighs on the markets.
Alternatively, US President Joe Biden’s readiness to reconsider corporate tax hike proposal, with a fresh offer of 18% rate versus 25% previous, helped markets to battle the bears.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Treasury yields marked the heaviest jump in three weeks while commodities and Antipodeans couldn’t bear the burden of stronger US dollar, backed by the safe-haven demand.
To be stock specific, the Reddit-frenzied AMC dropped around 18%, after jumping over 90% the previous day, as the theatre chain announced the closing of another stock sale. On the contrary, PSTH gained over 0.60% ahead of the recent positive news suggesting billionaire Bill Ackman’s firm is up for the much-awaited deal with Universal Music.
With the US NFP on the calendar, not to forget a speech from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, equities may witness a cautious start but will offer a volatile going forward.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar shines on tapering, upbeat data
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 1.2119, its lowest since mid-May, initially weighed by the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down one of its programs set to support the economy throughout the pandemic.
GBP/USD test of the 1.4000 threshold on the cards
The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.4085, not far from a daily low at 1.4091. The pair peaked at 1.4202 for the day, as the pound found support in an upbeat Markit report, which showed that the UK’s Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9.
XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash
The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30
XRP price volatility tested the legal uncertainty price range in May, but it rebounded quickly and convincingly. Ripple has clarified price structure with a cup-with-high-handle base on the four-hour chart, providing the first precise, actionable price level for bullish investors.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 664,000 in May. There is a strong correlation between NFP deviations and major pairs' immediate movements. A disappointing NFP print is likely to trigger a more significant reaction than a positive one.