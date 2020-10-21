Wall Street Close: PayPal prints all-time highs on Bitcoin adoption

- PayPal has entered the cryptocurrency market, sending both the crypto space and PayPal higher.
- PayPal Holdings INC prints all-time highs of $215.83.
- US benchmarks end in the red as US stimulus deal hopes faded into the close, as 'tomorrow' never comes.
Stocks on Wall Street were once again turbulent on a week where politics meets earnings and the coronavirus spread rages on through both the US and Europe, particularly.
However, it wasn't all bad news.
PayPal Holdings Inc adopts cryptocurrencies
The stand out performer on the day was PayPal Holdings Inc which marked an all-time high following its announcement that customers will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and other virtual currencies using their PayPal accounts:
(Source: TradingView)
''Virtual coins could then be used to buy things from the 26 million sellers which accept PayPal'', it said.
PayPal plans to roll out buying options in the US over the next few weeks, with the full rollout due early next year.
The other cryptocurrencies to be added first will be Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash (a spin-off from Bitcoin).
All could be stored "directly within the PayPal digital wallet", the company said.
Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
Bitcoin prices rose alongside the news, breaking the $12,000 mark.
Mañana, mañana ...
Meanwhile, investors are now worried whether difficult negotiations in Washington will produce a deal for a fresh US coronavirus stimulus package before the November 3rd US Presidential Elections.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that while there are several differences between the White House and Congressional Democrats, Republican President Donald Trump was "willing to lean into" working on an agreement.
Meadows: Optimistic a deal can be reached
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's spokeswomen, Drew Hammill tweeted that a call between Pelosi and the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lasted for 48 minutes and ''today's conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation.''
Pelosi spokeswomen Hammill: Today's conversation brings us closer to ... legislation
However, the carrot can be dangled for only so long before investors will grow tired of hearing ''tomorrow' that never seems to come.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.76 points, or 0.35%, to 28,210.03, the S&P 500 lost 7.77 points, or 0.23%, to 3,435.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.80 points, or 0.28%, to 11,484.69.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3445
|Today Daily Change
|-22.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|3467.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3411.48
|Daily SMA50
|3408.6
|Daily SMA100
|3295.93
|Daily SMA200
|3123.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3478.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3436.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3548.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|3441
|Previous Monthly High
|3587
|Previous Monthly Low
|3209.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3462.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3452.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3442.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3418.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3400.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3485.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3502.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3527.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD above 0.7100 amid broad dollar’s weakness
The AUD/USD pair is trading above the 0.7100 level, benefiting from persistent dollar’s weakness. Hopes for a US stimulus package pressured the greenback but failed to boost equities.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY at one-month lows, 104.00 next relevant support
The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields.