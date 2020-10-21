Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021

- The rumors about PayPal offering cryptocurrencies to its users have finally been confirmed.
- The official announcement states that PayPal will allow customers to use cryptocurrencies to shop at the 26 million merchants on its network.
PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world. Customers will also be able to purchase cryptocurrencies directly through PayPal.
PayPal is one of the most popular global payment providers with more than 340 million active accounts. Rumors about the platform support crypto started earlier this year but were never confirmed until now. President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in an interview:
We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role
Cryptocurrency payments through PayPal will be settled using fiat currencies, which means merchants will not receive crypto but rather the conversion into fiat at the time of selling. This measure was introduced to avoid the massive volatility that cryptos are subject to.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal stated:
The shift to digital forms of currencies is inevitable, bringing with it clear advantages in terms of financial inclusion and access; efficiency, speed and resilience of the payments system; and the ability for governments to disburse funds to citizens quickly. Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption and interoperability of these new instruments of exchange. We are eager to work with central banks and regulators around the world to offer our support, and to meaningfully contribute to shaping the role that digital currencies will play in the future of global finance and commerce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world.
Is Yearn.Finance decentralized enough to survive without Andre Cronje?
Yearn Finance is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje, a DeFi developer behind quite a number of cryptocurrency projects, including smart contract ecosystem Fantom and iEarn project.
UniSwap Price Forecast: UNI falling in tandem with DEXs' volume aiming for $2.5
UniSwap lock-step trading over the last two weeks has generally sustained a negative gradient. Before the retracement commenced, the decentralized exchange token recovered by more than 45% from the dip to $2.5 to levels slightly above $3.5.
Cryptocurrency market enters new bullish cycle
A gust of fresh air is rushing through the cryptocurrency market after Bitcoin topped $12,000 for the first time since the beginning of September. While the flagship cryptocurrency is still on an upward roll, other major and minor cryptoassets are standing still, unbothered by the bullish action.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.