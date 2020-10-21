A call was taking place today between the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss an aid package for COVID-19.

There is no detail of the call so far, but the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, as he did yesterday after the call, made some recent comments around the time of the call taking place.

He said that there are a number of differences between the White House and Democrats in Congress on coronavirus relief but President Donald Trump is "willing to lean into" working toward an agreement.

"There continues to be a number of differences but, as I mentioned earlier, we've entered a new phase where we're actually looking at some of the technical language," Meadows said on Fox News Channel.

He later told reporters he was optimistic a deal could be reached and that the administration would stay engaged for the new couple of days.

S&P 500 reactions

S&P 500 a touch lower, -0.28%, as Mnuchin and Pelosi talk is confirmed to have started

Weekly structure