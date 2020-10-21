Euope's COVID-19 plight and prospects for the EUR/USD

- European nations are awash with the spread of the coronavirus, undermining EUR's bullish outlook.
- Spain is the first European country to record a million coronavirus cases, France close behind.
The COVID-19 health crisis has been a historic shock for a fragile eurozone economy and banking system.
The weakness of individual nation-economies, such as the Italian economy, has been a long-standing theme in markets and problematic for the euro and European politics.
In recent trade, there are updates as to just how seriously bad the COVID surge of new cases is for various countries in Europe.
Today marks the day that sees Spain as the first European country to record a million coronavirus cases.
The most concerning of that statistic is the doubling on that number on just six weeks.
Yesterday alone, the nation reported 38,000 new cases in a single day
It has also recorded 575 deaths over the past week, bringing the official number of coronavirus deaths to 34,366.
Several Spanish regions had already toughened their coronavirus restrictions on Monday, seeking to curb the second wave of the contagion.
“We are in circumstances similar to those of March or April,” Burgos Mayor Daniel de la Rosa told state broadcaster TVE, recalling the start of the epidemic when Spaniards were confined to their homes to stop the spread.
Earlier this month, the central government was declaring a state of emergency in Madrid to reimpose a partial lockdown on several million people in and around the capital.
The government is now considering introducing a nighttime curfew across the whole of the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, neighbouring France has nearly 931,000 cases and could also surpass 1 million soon.
Alarmingly, Italy's cases have shot up in a very step curve since the end of September.
The data is from yesterday but there have been 15,199 new cases reported vs 10,870+ yesterday, which is quite a jump and enough for markets to increase their negative bets on the eurozone economy and asset classes.
Regardless, however, the euro has galloped to reach a month high to 1.1880 as the US dollar falls out of bed based on stimulus hopes.
However, technically, the outlook for the euro does not look so rosy and nor does the situation of the spread of the virus, for not only the economy but European politics.
Investors found reassurance both in the ECB’s commitment to ease and in the EU’s Recovery Fund.
This sparked hopes that European politicians were finally making small steps towards a more harmonious fiscal arrangement.
However, heavily long positioned CFTC data in EUR positions coupled with the second wave of covid-19 could all come crashing down for the single currency.
Fresh demands for fiscal funds could trigger fresh debates about fiscal support and that is where the euro bull could come unstuck.
Against this backdrop, ECB officials have not been quiet about their dovish outlooks, preparing the market for more monetary policy action in the coming months.
Daily chart structures
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks above 1.31 as Brexit talks restart
GBP/USD has is trading above 1.31, over 1% up. Sterling is reacting positively to the resumption of formal Brexit talks. Hopes of US fiscal stimulus is weighing on the dollar.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.