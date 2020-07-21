Victoria records 374 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths

The Guardian reported that Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and three more people have died.

The three people who died are a woman aged over 100, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s.

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus

In other news, the Guardian reported that NSW has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, a statement from NSW health has said.

That brings the total number of cases in NSW to 3,410. The 13 new cases are: Ten people associated with the Thai Rock Restaurant in Stockland Mall at Wetherill Park: four people who dined at the restaurant and six contacts of people who dined there. The two cases reported on Monday at Our Lady of Lebanon Cathedral are contacts of a diner at Thai Rock.

Two people who were contacts of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the size of that cluster to 50.

One overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

Market implications

It is a fluid situation but the markets remain optimistic with respect to a vaccine.

Markets are trading long opportunities in the crosses, such as the following, and leaning on US dollar weakness: