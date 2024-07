“On the data side, we’ll keep a close eye on June’s NFIB Small Business Optimism index and on the hiring plans index, which tends to lead the month-on-month change in private payrolls by three months. We see DXY hover around 105.00 into the CPI risk event on Thursday, with any dovish surprises from Powell potentially being offset by EU political concerns.”

“We stand by our view that if there is any deviation from the recent narrative, it should be on the dovish side, as Powell might see the June Dot Plot revisions as too hawkish and want to fine-tune communication on the back of recent data.”

“Today’s highlight is Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate, which will be replicated in the House tomorrow. It won’t be easy to extract relevant policy comments amid the often not so relevant questions by policymakers, and the market impact will be concentrated around the release of opening remarks.

The dollar has been modestly stronger since the start of the weekend but there was nothing close to an earthquake in markets following the French election result, and FX volatility has continued to fall from its mid-June peak, ING’s FX strategist Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.