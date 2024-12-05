The US Dollar (USD) is trading a little softer overall in quiet trade. Overnight news is relatively limited and the softer USD tone rather reflects the decline in US yields seen yesterday, a modest relief rally for the EUR and some JPY gains on the back of mixed/slightly hawkish comments from the BoJ’s Nakamura last night, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD mixed to a little softer
“The policymaker, who resides on the more dovish side of the board, expressed some doubt about the sustainability of wage gains in Japan but also stated that he was not objecting to a rate hike. Pricing for the December 19th meeting picked up marginally again to reflect 9-10bps of expected tightening. Japan releases Labour Cash Earnings and Household spending data tonight.”
“Fed Chair Powell commented yesterday that the Fed was ‘not quite there’ on inflation and that policymakers can afford to be “cautious” as the Fed tries to find neutral. The comments prompted a very minor—and short-lived—rally in Dec FOMC swaps but had little impact on the USD. Markets continue to price 18-19bps of easing risk for this month’s Fed decision. Friday’s US NFP data may be more formative for market thinking on the rate outlook.”
“Technical trends in the DXY are ledging a little softer today. The charts show the DXY leaning a little harder on bull trend support (106.06) that has guided the market high through Q4 so far. Loss of support here may see the index run lower to test key short-term support at 105.35. The index has traded at a slightly larger premium to (spread-based) value since the election; estimated DXY equilibrium currently sits at 104.67. US data reports today include Trade and weekly claims. The Fed’s Barkin speaks on the outlook at 12.15ET.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Bullish sentiment persists as BTC breaks above $100K mark
Bitcoin breaks above the $100K milestone and reaches a market capitalization of $2 trillion, driven by the choice of a pro-crypto SEC chair, rising institutional demand, and Vladimir Putin's supportive comments.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0500 in the European session on Thursday even after the data from the Euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October. Market focus shifts to mid-tier US data releases.
GBP/USD rise further above 1.2700 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day and rises further above the 1.2700 mark in the European session on Thursday. The pair takes advantage of the sustained US Dollar weakness and mild risk appetite heading into the US data releases later in the day.
Gold price struggles for a firm near-term direction as traders keenly await US NFP report
Gold price extends its consolidative price move amid mixed fundamental cues. Geopolitical risks and trade war fears offer support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Less dovish Fed expectations and rebounding US bond yields act as a headwind.
GBP/USD rise further above 1.2700 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day and rises further above the 1.2700 mark in the European session on Thursday. The pair takes advantage of the sustained US Dollar weakness and mild risk appetite heading into the US data releases later in the day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.