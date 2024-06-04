USD/JPY tumbles to near 155.00 as Japanese Yen strengthens on hawkish BoJ bets

- USD/JPY falls sharply to near 155.00 even though the US Dollar gains ground.
- The possibility of the Fed returning to policy normalization in September improves.
- Weak Japanese Yen boosts price pressures.
The USD/JPY pair extends its downside to 155.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The asset weakens as the Japanese Yen strengthens amid expected to that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would tighten its policy further.
A weak Yen against other currencies has resulted in strong demand for Japanese exports, which is boosting price pressures. The scenario is expected to force BoJ policymakers to focus on tightening the monetary policy further either by raising interest rates or diminishing the bond-buying pace.
Meanwhile, a decent recovery in the US Dollar fails to uplift the USD/JPY pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY) discovers buying interest after declining to an almost two-month low near 104.00. The USD Index rebounds as market sentiment turns cautious, even though investors' confidence in the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting has improved.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of a rate cut in the September meeting has increased to 61% from 45.8% a week ago. The higher possibility of the Fed reducing interest rates in September is prompted by concerns over the United States (US) economic strength due to the central bank’s maintaining a restrictive framework for a longer period.
This week, the US Dollar is expected to remain highly volatile as the US ISM Services PMI and the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reports are due to be published on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
In today’s session, investors will focus on the JOLTS Job Openings data for April, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. US employers are estimated to have posted 8.34 million jobs, lower than the prior reading of 8.49 million.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|156.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.26
|Daily SMA50
|154.66
|Daily SMA100
|151.89
|Daily SMA200
|149.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.47
|Previous Daily Low
|155.95
|Previous Weekly High
|157.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.37
|Previous Monthly High
|157.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.86
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900, extending a retreat from three-month highs in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar is attempting a recovery from weak ISM PMI-inflicted wounds, aided by a risk-off mood. The focus now shifts to the US jobs data.
USD/JPY slides toward 155.00, US data eyed
USD/JPY remains under intense selling pressure, approaching 155.50 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. A renewed risk-aversion wave has put a fresh bid under the safe-haven Japanese Yen while the US Dollar finds its feet ahead of the US employment data.
Gold price struggles to gain ground, downside potential seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades in negative territory during the European session on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's recovery gains from the $2,315-$2,314 area, or over a three-week low.
Signs are showing ETC correction may be over
Ethereum Classic crashed 18% between May 23 and June 3, heading towards its major support area of $28.53 and $26.67. A correction to this area could be a buying opportunity for investors before the second leg higher.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings seen edging lower in April ahead of NFP release
The US JOLTS data will be watched closely by investors ahead of the May jobs report. Job openings are forecast to edge lower to 8.34 million on the last business day of April.