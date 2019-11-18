USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Buyers look for entry beyond 1-week-old resistance trendline

USD/JPY stays above 200-bar SMA amid bullish MACD.

Monthly high holds the key to 110.00.

50% of Fibonacci retracement acts as additional support.

USD/JPY remains positive above 200-bar SMA while taking the bids to 108.83 amid initial trading hours on Monday.

The pair nears a short-term falling resistance line, at 108.95, a break of which could escalate the recent recovery to the monthly high close to 109.50. However, May 30 top close to 109.95 and 110.00 round-figure could question the pair’s further upside.

In a case where buyers keep the reins beyond 110.00, May 21 high of 110.67 will come back on the chart.

Also supporting the price run-up is the bullish signal by the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 108.40 now, can drag the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November upside, at 108.00.

Additionally, the monthly bottom surrounding 107.88 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 107.60 could entertain sellers afterward.

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish