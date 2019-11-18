USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Buyers look for entry beyond 1-week-old resistance trendline

- USD/JPY stays above 200-bar SMA amid bullish MACD.
- Monthly high holds the key to 110.00.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement acts as additional support.
USD/JPY remains positive above 200-bar SMA while taking the bids to 108.83 amid initial trading hours on Monday.
The pair nears a short-term falling resistance line, at 108.95, a break of which could escalate the recent recovery to the monthly high close to 109.50. However, May 30 top close to 109.95 and 110.00 round-figure could question the pair’s further upside.
In a case where buyers keep the reins beyond 110.00, May 21 high of 110.67 will come back on the chart.
Also supporting the price run-up is the bullish signal by the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 108.40 now, can drag the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October-November upside, at 108.00.
Additionally, the monthly bottom surrounding 107.88 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 107.60 could entertain sellers afterward.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|108.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.21
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|109.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.86
|Previous Daily Low
|108.38
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.47
