USD/JPY recovers some intraday losses amid uncertainty of Trump’s return to White House

USD/JPY recoups some intraday losses as the US Dollar gains ground with focus on Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Traders have raised Fed dovish bets after soft US core CPI data for December.

BoJ Ueda keeps the option of further rate hikes in January’s policy meeting on the table.

The USD/JPY pair bounces back from the intraday low of 155.20 and rises to near 156.00 but is still down around 0.25% in Thursday’s North American session. The asset recovers as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after Wednesday’s sell-off that was driven by surprisingly lower core Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for December.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 109.25.

The CPI report showed on Wednesday that the core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – grew at a slower pace of 3.2% from the estimates and the prior release of 3.3%. Soft core reading led to an uptick in Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets. As a result, traders are now pricing in two interest rate cuts from the Fed this year, with the first coming in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the next major trigger for the US Dollar is the President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday. Market participants expect Trump will release updated tariff plan sooner that would lead to a global trade war. The impact will be favorable for growth and inflationary pressures in the United States (US).

In the Asia Pacific front, growing expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) keeps the Japanese Yen (JPY) on the frontfoot. Traders price in two interest rate hikes this year, Reuters reported. Market speculation for the BoJ to raise interest rates were stemmed from Governor Kazuo Ueda’s commentary on Wednesday in which he said that the central bank is currently “analysing data thoroughly” and will compile the findings in the quarterly outlook report, and on based on that the bank will discuss whether to “raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting”.