- Bitcoin miners are hurrying to import mining equipment into the US in anticipation of a price spike.
- Due to Trump's tariffs, Bitcoin mining equipment costs are estimated to rise between 22% and 36%.
- Top mining firms reportedly paid double the rate on flights to front-run the tariffs.
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are reportedly scrambling to import mining equipment into the United States (US) following rising tariff tensions in the US-China trade war, according to a Blockspace report on Wednesday. Before the tariffs kicked in, most miners allegedly paid $2 million to $3.5 million extra for flights to get mining hardware into the US.
Bitcoin miners speed up purchases as Trump tariffs take effect
Bitcoin miners are rushing to import mining equipment from countries like China, Malaysia, and Thailand to get ahead of US global tariff policies, per a Blockspace report.
The report noted that major mining firms are chartering private flights at a steep cost of $2 million to $3.5 million per trip to sidestep potential price increases of 22% to 36% in mining machines.
The US reportedly imported $860 million worth of mining equipment in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Blockspace also estimates that US Bitcoin miners bought over $2.3 billion worth of ASIC miners last year.
US miners currently hold nearly 38% of Bitcoin's total mining hash rate, according to data from the World Population Review. This percentage could decrease due to the tariffs as it targets countries producing key mining equipment, including earlier levies of 24% on imports from Malaysia, 36% on Thailand, 32% on Indonesia and Taiwan and 145% on China, noted Blockspace.
As a result, the trade war could slow global hashrate growth and trigger a shift in hashrate distribution from the US to other countries.
Furthermore, the report states that the impact of these tariffs on Bitcoin mining could equal the disruption caused by China's mining ban in 2021. However, the reduced buying power of US miners could ease demand pressure globally, potentially driving down ASIC prices in international markets.
It's also important to note that economic conditions have slightly changed since Blockspace report, considering President Trump's 90-day tariff pause on 75 countries, with the exception of China.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano stabilizes near $0.62 after Trump’s 90-day tariff pause-led surge
Cardano stabilizes around $0.62 on Thursday after a sharp recovery the previous day, triggered by US Donald Trump’s decision to pause tariffs for 90 days except for China and other countries that had retaliated against the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.
Solana signals bullish breakout as Huma Finance 2.0 launches on the network
Solana retests falling wedge pattern resistance as a 30% breakout looms. Huma Finance 2.0 joins the Solana DeFi ecosystem, allowing access to stable, real yield. A neutral RSI and macroeconomic uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy could limit SOL’s rebound.
Bitcoin stabilizes around $82,000, Dead-Cat bounce or trendline breakout
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $82,000 on Thursday after recovering 8.25% the previous day. US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff pause on Wednesday triggered a sharp recovery in the crypto market.
Top 3 gainers Flare, Ondo and Bittensor: Will altcoins outperform Bitcoin after Trump's tariff pause?
Altcoins led by Flare, Ondo and Bittensor surge on Thursday as markets welcome President Trump's tariff pause. Bitcoin rally falters as traders quickly book profits amid Trump's constantly changing tariff policy.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Tariff ‘Liberation Day’ sparks liquidation in crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under selling pressure and trades near $84,000 when writing on Friday after a rejection from a key resistance level earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.