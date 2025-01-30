USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen strengthens as BoJ hawkish bets swell

USD/JPY falls sharply to near 154.30 amid strong performance by the Japanese Yen across the board.

Bloating BoJ hawkish bets have increased the Yen’s appeal.

The Fed kept its borrowing rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% on Wednesday.

The USD/JPY pair slumps to near 154.30 in Thursday’s European session. The asset weakens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) performs strongly across the board amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue hiking interest rates this year.

Hawkish BoJ bets have accelerated on assumption that Japan's spring wage negotiations will result in strong hikes again this year. On Thursday, BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino also said that the central bank “will raise rates if economy and prices move in line with forecast”.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) first monetary policy decision of the year in which it left interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%, as expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell guided that the central bank will resume the policy-easing cycle only when it sees some progress in disinflation towards the central bank’s target of 2% or some weakness in the labor market.

In Thursday’s session, investors will focus on the United States (US) Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. On an annualized basis, the US economy is expected to have grown at a slower pace of 2.6%, compared to 3.1% growth seen in the third quarter of 2024.

USD/JPY trades below the upward-sloping trendline around 155.00, which is plotted from the September 13 low of 139.58 on a daily timeframe. The outlook of the asset has weakened as it trades below the 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which hovers around 155.90 and 155.10, respectively.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would trigger if the RSI breaks below 40.00.

USD/JPY could see building of significant offers on a downside move below the January 27 low of 153.70, which would decline to near December 12 low of 151.80, followed by the December 11 low of 151.00.

On the contrary, an upside move above the January 23 high of 156.75 would drive the pair towards the January 15 high of 158.08 and the January 10 high of 158.88.

USD/JPY daily chart

(This story was corrected on January 30 at 12:19 GMT to say that hawkish BoJ bets have accelerated, not dovish bets, and that the pair would decline to near December 12 low of 151.80, not high.)