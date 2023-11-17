USD/JPY moves below 150.50 on soft risk tone, US housing data eyed

- USD/JPY extends losses due to the soft risk tone in the market.
- Japanese Yen could face a struggle due to the BoJ’s dovish stance.
- BoJ Governor Ueda reiterated to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.
- Japanese government could intervene in the FX market to curb excess volatility.
USD/JPY moves on a downward trajectory, extending losses for the second successive day. The spot price hovers around 150.30 during the European session on Friday. The pair faces challenges, primarily influenced by a soft risk tone in the market. The likelihood of no interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), following a series of downbeat economic data from the United States, contributes to the overall sentiment impacting the USD/JPY pair.
The downside of the USD/JPY pair finds support in the face of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated on Friday that the central bank will patiently maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance. Ueda expressed caution, stating that it cannot be said with conviction that the 2% inflation target will be stably attained.
US labor market data reveals challenges, with Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 10 rising to 231K, surpassing the expected 220K and marking the highest level in nearly three months. Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 3 also increased to the highest level since 2022, reaching 1.865 million compared to the previous reading of 1.833 million.
Japan's Deputy Finance Minister Ryosei Akazawa has reiterated the government's stance on potential intervention in the foreign exchange (FX) market. He stated that the government will intervene in the FX market to curb excess volatility but does not have a specific FX level in mind to trigger such intervention. Akazawa emphasized that any FX intervention would be aimed at addressing excess volatility and not simply in response to the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakening.
According to the latest Reuters poll on Japan inflation estimates, ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on November 24, the median estimate is for annual core CPI to be at 3.0% in October. This projection reflects an increase from the 2.8% reading recorded in the previous month.
Market participants are expected to pay attention to the upcoming release of US Building Permits (MoM) and Housing Starts (MoM) on Friday. The anticipated decrease in these housing indicators for October could contribute to reinforcing the belief that the Fed is unlikely to pursue an interest rate hike in the upcoming meetings. Moreover, multiple Fed policymakers will be observed, who are scheduled to give their speeches on Friday.
USD/JPY: more levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|150.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.48
|Daily SMA50
|149.41
|Daily SMA100
|146.45
|Daily SMA200
|141.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.43
|Previous Daily Low
|150.29
|Previous Weekly High
|151.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.35
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back below 1.0850 as US Dollar finds demand
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is drawing support from a cautious risk tone, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields, exerting downside pressure on the pair. Mid-tier EU and US data are awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 after downbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in early European trading on Friday. Downbeat UK Retail Sales data weighs negatively on the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market mood. US housing data is next in focus.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
Solana price rally could be interrupted, analysts identifies warning signs in SOL
Solana price rallied to $68 for the first time since May 2022, on Thursday. The altcoin yielded 30% gains for SOL token holders over the past week. An analyst evaluated the Ethereum alternative’s price trend and identified warning signs for a bearish trend reversal in Solana.
Careful what you wish for
We come into Friday with investors getting everything they could have wanted with respect to what they’d like to see to force the Fed into taking a friendlier policy track.