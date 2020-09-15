USD/JPY: Heavy near two week low amid fresh US-China trade war fears

- USD/JPY fades bounce off 105.66 to extend Monday’s losses.
- Welcome data from Japan, Suga’s election victory earlier strengthened the yen.
- US blocks certain Chinese products citing the use of forced labor.
- Increasing odds of no-deal Brexit confronts China’s vaccine hopes.
USD/JPY is off intraday low of 105.66, currently around 105.70, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. The risk barometer remains on the back foot for the second day in a row as fresh challenges to the market sentiment strengthened the previously positive Japanese yen (JPY).
Sino-American tussle continues…
The Trump administration banned the import of certain apparel and computer parts from China while saying they are made by forced laborers from the Xinjiang region, as per the Washington Post. The news follows the US State Departments' upward revision to the travel advisory to Beijing and Hong Kong. Earlier, China’s Commerce Ministry launched an anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from the US, effective from August 31, per Reuters.
Other than the fears of a full-fledged trade war between the world’s top two economies, increasing odds of the no-deal Brexit, following the passage of the UK’s Internal Market Bill, adds to the market’s cautious sentiment.
Furthermore, the US warnings over the AstraZeneca’s restart of vaccine trials and China’s optimism concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine are certain other risk catalysts that recently affected the market’s mood.
As a result, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% to 3,370 whereas Japan’s Nikkei drops 0.80% amid the early trading hour.
It should, additionally, be noted that Yoshihide Suga’s victory in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Presidential Election and the early Monday's upbeat readings of Industrial Production also favor the Asian currency.
Looking forward, China’s August month data dump will offer immediate direction to the trading sentiment while risk factors and updates from Japanese politics will be the key to watch afterward.
Technical analysis
Sustained break of an ascending trend line from July 31, at 105.80 now, directs the quote to a late-August low near 105.20. Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA level near 106.25 becomes the key upside barrier to follow during the quote’s fresh rise.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|105.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.02
|Daily SMA50
|106.26
|Daily SMA100
|106.83
|Daily SMA200
|107.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.17
|Previous Daily Low
|105.55
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.