Phase III clinical trial went very smoothly, vaccine could be ready by November/December – Global Times

Ordinary Chinese could take the #COVID19 vaccine as early as November or December as the phase III clinical trial went very smoothly: Chinese CDC chief biosafety expert pic.twitter.com/wrYqvgzA7p — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 15, 2020

The Global Times has tweeted the update in recent trade, although there have been zero uptakes on the headline in markets.

Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, with more than 170 candidate vaccines now tracked by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In phase 3 trials, the vaccine is usually given to thousands of people to confirm its safety – including rare side effects – and effectiveness. These trials involve a control group which is given a placebo.

To date, more broadly speaking, scientists have been hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within 12 to 18 months.