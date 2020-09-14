Breaking: UK government defeats Labour amendment to Internal Market Bill

UK lawmakers have been voting on Labour's amendment to the Internal Markets bill which would have blocked it, but the government has beaten the attempt to block.

213 lawmakers vote for labour amendment to internal market bill.

349 lawmakers vote against labour amendment to internal market bill.

The bill has been won by the government and it will now be moved to the next legislation process.

Market implications

UK PM Johnson is adamant that parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement must be overturned which is jeopardising a future trade deal with the EU and the US which not only makes the urrent negotiations more strained but has weighed heavily on the pound.



