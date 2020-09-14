US blocks import of Chinese goods it says are made with forced labour – Washington Post

The Washington Post has reported that the Trump administration has banned the import of certain apparel and computer parts from China, saying they are made by forced labourers from the Xinjiang region.
The move adds five new Chinese entities to an import blacklist the United States has used several times in recent years to combat what it calls China’s widespread practice of forcing ethnic minorities from the Xinjiang region to work under involuntary conditions.
US Customs and Border Protection said the newly banned entities include manufacturers of hair products, cotton, apparel and electronics. Previous targets have included producers of toys, peeled garlic and artificial sweeteners.
“The Trump Administration will not stand idly by and allow foreign companies to subject vulnerable workers to forced labour while harming American businesses that respect human rights and the rule of law,” acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a statement.
“These actions send a clear message to the PRC that it is time to end its practice of state-sponsored forced labour and to respect the human rights of all people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
Market implications
Risk sentiment is otherwise buoyed by COVID 19 vaccine hopes, as fickle as it may be, however.
Trade wars will be a theme that will potentially build into the US elections in November.
