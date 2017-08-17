USD/JPY: down 0.46% on the US session, bears on top for second session

USD/JPY: down 0.46% on the US session, bears on top for second sessionBy Ross J Burland
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.69, down -0.47% on the day, having posted a daily high at 110.38 and low at 109.61.
USD/JPY was back under pressure today with an advance in the Yen, +0.46% vs the dollar as equities dropped heavily in the US session.
US data was positive today, but crucially, the Philly Fed manufacturing index positively surprised coming in at 18.9 vs expectations of 18.5. However, that was an early gain for the dollar that was short lived.
- Van has crashed into ‘dozens of people’ in Barcelona’s City Centre - La Vanguardia
- US industrial production shows slight downside miss - ING
- Philly Fed: Manufacturing conditions in the region continued to advance in August
- US: Weekly initial claims was 232,000, a decrease of 12,000 from previous week
The terror attack sparked some risk into the yen and the DXY paired back earlier gains down to the closing price prior. Also, Fed's Kaplan was dovish today and echoed some of the rhetoric that we got from yesterday's FOMC minutes, with concerns over the inflation target of 2%and growth target of 3% for the medium term.
USD/JPY levels
"The 4 hours chart shows that the pair met selling interest around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain a strong bearish momentum within negative territory, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming sessions, firstly towards the 108.80 level, while a break below it should lead to a test of the 108.00 region," explained Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.