USD/CAD steadies near 1.3550 as Canadian Dollar receives support from foreign inflows

USD/CAD snaps a two-day losing streak, trading near 1.3560 during Tuesday’s Asian session. However, downside risks persist as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) finds support from renewed foreign inflows, underpinned by resilient domestic labor conditions, firm commodity prices, and shifting monetary policy expectations in Canada.

Canada’s Unemployment Rate fell to 6.5% in January, the lowest since September 2024. Stronger full-time employment growth near 3.3% weakened the case for near-term Bank of Canada (BoC) easing, keeping Canadian real returns relatively attractive.

Investors are now awaiting the delayed January US employment report and upcoming CPI data, which are expected to further shape views on the pace of economic cooling and the timing of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) policy easing.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment has improved ahead of a heavy slate of US economic data due this week, which should help gauge the health of the US economy and refine expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Markets currently expect the Fed to hold rates in March, with a first cut likely in June and a possible follow-up in September.

Adding to the constructive tone, US inflation expectations eased. Median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.1% in January, the lowest in six months, from 3.4% in December. Expectations for food prices were unchanged at 5.7%, while broader price expectations held steady at 3% for both three-year and five-year horizons.