AUD/USD holds losses near 0.7100 as Westpac Consumer Confidence falls in February

AUD/USD remains subdued after two days of gains, trading around 0.7090 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens amid deteriorating market sentiment following mixed domestic data.

Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 2.6% month-on-month (MoM) to a 10-month low of 90.5 in February, weighed by a 25 basis-point rate hike, the first in over two years. Meanwhile, NAB’s Business Confidence Index edged up to 3 in January from a downwardly revised 2, marking its highest level since October.

Investors are awaiting the delayed January US employment report and upcoming CPI data, which are expected to shape views on economic cooling and the timing of potential Federal Reserve easing.

Sentiment has improved ahead of a heavy slate of US data due this week, helping assess economic health and refine expectations for the Fed’s policy path. Markets anticipate the Fed will hold rates in March, with a first cut likely in June and a possible follow-up in September.

US inflation expectations eased, with median one-year-ahead inflation expectations falling to 3.1% in January, the lowest in six months, from 3.4% in December. Food price expectations were unchanged at 5.7%, while three- and five-year expectations remained steady at 3%.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday declined to rule out the possibility of a criminal investigation into Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair, should Warsh refuse to cut interest rates.