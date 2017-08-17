Van has crashed into ‘dozens of people’ in Barcelona’s City Centre - La Vanguardia

Van has crashed into ‘dozens of people’ in Barcelona’s City Centre - La VanguardiaBy Eren Sengezer
Headlines of an incident in Barcelona is crossing the wires, with the key highlights, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- La Vanguardia reporting that a van has crashed into ‘dozens of people’ in Barcelona’s City Centre
- Barcelona police confirm a 'massive crash' from a van has occurred in the city center, several injured.
- Catalan Emergency Services ask to close metro, train stations in area close to Barcelona crash
- AFP reporting comments from Barcelona police; say incident is a ‘terrorist attack’
- 2 people have been killed in the Barcelona attack - local media
