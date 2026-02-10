The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts fresh buyers following a modest Asian session downtick on Tuesday and looks to build on its recovery from a two-week low, touched against the US Dollar (USD) the previous day. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi led the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to a historic landslide victory in the lower house election on Sunday. The outcome strengthens Takaichi's authority to push through her ambitious fiscally expansionary policies and adds to concerns about Japan's already strained public finances, which might keep the JPY bulls on the defensive.

Apart from this, the prevailing risk-on environment might further contribute to capping the upside for the safe-haven JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to attract any buyers amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and also acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Furthermore, investors seem convinced that Japanese authorities will step in to stem JPY fall. This, along with bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path, favors the JPY bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair remains to the downside.

Japanese Yen remains on the front foot as intervention fears and hawkish BoJ counter fiscal woes

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured a comprehensive victory in Sunday’s election and won 316 of the 465 seats in the lower house. This is the first time a single party has secured a supermajority with two-thirds of seats since the establishment of Japan’s parliament in 1947.

The clear mandate gives Takaichi the power to override any legislative veto from the upper house and the leeway to pursue her growth-friendly policies. This further raises the risk of fiscal sustainability, which typically leads to higher long-dated Japanese government bond yields, rising equities, and a weaker Japanese Yen.

Apart from the removal of political uncertainty, signs of easing tensions in the Middle East boost investors' appetite for riskier assets and prompt some intraday selling around the safe-haven JPY during the Asian session on Tuesday. However, the intervention risk acts as a tailwind for the JPY and caps gains for the USD/JPY pair.

In fact, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stressed that Japan retains the right to intervene against moves that deviate from fundamentals. Adding to this, Japan's top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, stated that he was closely watching moves with a high sense of urgency, suggesting that a direct intervention remains likely.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar continues with its relative underperformance amid bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates two more times this year, which marks a significant divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ. Apart from this, concerns about the US central bank's independence keep the USD bulls on the defensive.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of a criminal investigation of Kevin Warsh if he ends up refusing to cut interest rates. Adding to this, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he might sue his newly selected Fed chair nominee if he didn’t lower interest rates.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to curb holdings of US Treasuries due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility. This, in turn, favors the USD bears and backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.

Traders now look forward to Tuesday's release of the US monthly Retail Sales, which, along with Fedspeak, might influence the USD demand. The focus, however, remains on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday and the US consumer inflation figures on Friday, which would offer more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path.

USD/JPY bears await break below 155.60-155.50 confluence before placing fresh bets

The USD/JPY bears await a sustained break below the 155.60-155.50 confluence – comprising the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent upswing from the January swing low. The rising SMA suggests dips could find dynamic support at the average. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line nudges above the Signal line near the zero level, and the histogram has turned marginally positive, hinting at improving momentum. Hence, a sustained hold above the said confluence support would keep recovery prospects alive.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39, below the midline and signaling subdued buying pressure, suggesting that a break under 154.91 could extend the pullback to the 50% retracement at 154.91. The latter marks a deeper floor, and a break under could extend the pullback.

Intraday tone remains guided by the rising 200-period SMA, which supports the downside and keeps sellers contained as long as price trades above it. MACD’s slight positive bias would strengthen if the histogram expands further, opening scope for an upside extension; a fade back below zero would undermine momentum. RSI remains below 50, and a move toward the midline would improve the near-term profile. Overall, maintaining traction above the SMA-backed support leaves room for buyers to press higher, while a loss of momentum would shift focus back to the retracement floor noted above.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)