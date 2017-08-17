USD/JPY analysis: yen back on the bullish track

Down for a second consecutive day, the USD/JPY pair settled at 109.79, not far from a daily low of 109.61, after an early advance up to 110.36. The advance was backed by the Philly Fed manufacturing index, which surprised to the upside by climbing to 18.9 for the current months against expectations of 18.5. Also, weekly unemployment claims fell to 232K for the week ending August 14, beating expectations of 240K. Later news showed that US industrial production expanded 0.2% in July, but manufacturing production contracted 0.1% MoM whilst the capacity utilization rate stayed at 76.7%. Rumors on another Trump advisor resigning, alongside with plummeting equities and yields, fueled yen's gains later on the day, now poised to continue advancing. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair met selling interest around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators maintain a strong bearish momentum within negative territory, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming sessions, firstly towards the 108.80 level, while a break below it should lead to a test of the 108.00 region.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.