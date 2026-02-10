Silver price (XAG/USD) falls to around $82.65 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Traders book some profits from recent price run-ups while reassessing the strength of the economy and inflation. The key US economic data will be published later this week, including delayed US employment data for January and inflation reports.

The upbeat US economic data released last week provided some support to the Greenback and weighed on the USD-denominated commodity price. Consumer confidence in the US improved slightly in February, with the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rising to 57.3 from 56.4 in January. This figure came in above the market consensus of 55.

However, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty could boost a safe-haven asset such as Silver. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian described last week's nuclear talks with the US as “a step forward,” even as he pushed back against any attempts at intimidation. Meanwhile, the risks remain, as the Iranian foreign minister also stated that the country will strike US bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by US forces.

The release of the US Retail Sales data will be in the spotlight on Tuesday. The figure is expected to show an increase of 0.4% MoM in December, compared to 0.6% in November. Traders will shift their attention to the delayed employment report for January, which is due on Wednesday. Markets forecast the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to increase by 70,000 in January, with the Unemployment Rate holding at 4.4%. Any signs of weakening in the US labor market and softer inflation could underpin the white metal in the near term.