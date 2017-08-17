Philly Fed: Manufacturing conditions in the region continued to advance in August

Philly Fed: Manufacturing conditions in the region continued to advance in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Manufacturing conditions in the region continued to advance in August, according to firms responding to this month’s Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey," the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- The survey’s broadest measure of manufacturing conditions, the diffusion index of current activity, fell slightly from 19.5 in July to 18.9 in August
- The index has been positive for 13 consecutive months
- Despite the fallback in the general activity index, the demand for manufactured goods, as measured by the survey’s current new orders index, showed notable improvement
- The current shipments index increased 17 points to 29.4
- he employment index held near steady at 10.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.