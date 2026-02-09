Gold price (XAU/USD) rises to near $5,035 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal extends its recovery amid a weaker US Dollar (USD) and rising demand from central banks. The delayed release of the US employment report for January will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of a criminal investigation of Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair, if Warsh ends up refusing to lower the interest rates. Concerns over the Fed’s independence continue to drag the Greenback lower and provide some support to the USD-denominated commodity price.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended its gold buying reserve for a 15th consecutive month in January. The Chinese central bank’s gold holdings rose to 74.19 million fine troy ounces by the end of January, up from 74.15 million the previous month. Rising demand from China, the world's largest gold consumer, might contribute to the Gold’s upside.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian described the Friday nuclear talks with the United States (US) as “a step forward,” even as he pushed back against any attempts at intimidation. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlined that any dialogue required refraining from threats.

Trump said another meeting would be held early this week, adding that “If they don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep.” Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding US-Iran talks. Any positive signs of negotiations could undermine the precious metals in the near term.