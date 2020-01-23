USD/JPY bulls finally cave in below 110 handle, bears look to 61.8% Fib

- USD/JPY losing its footing and heads to next area of support.
- Bears can look to golden ration and mid 108 handle.
USD/JPY is trading at 109.64 within a range of between 109.59 and 109.86 in a relatively risk-off environment as the media headlines are full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. USD/JPY mutated into an offer, falling to the lost levels since 13th January, testing a support structure complied of Fibonacci and prior support and resistance that is likely to hold the initial test.
USD/JPY has been unable to break on the 110 handle, and the bulls have succumbed to the bear's commitments, pressuring the pair below the hourly 200 moving average, resisted on pullbacks at the 50-hour moving average in the 109.80s. There has been a lack of events to really distract the markets from the threat of the virus and even the Trump'simpeachment trial has taken a back seat to it. US stock markets were mixed as well and without a full commitment from US dollar bulls, (DXY struggles) the price finally collapsed.
Coronavirus capturing traders attentions
"Fresh headlines on the spread of the Wuhan virus initially rattled market sentiment, with the Chinese yuan slipping to a 12 day low,"
analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
A void of US data left for the week may mean that USD/JPY will be lower for longer before it can attract fresh demand for the next significant impulse to the upside and attention will be for a look in below support and the 21-Day moving average with eyes down to the 200-day moving average located at the next structure of support in the mid 108 handle which meets the golden ratio of the 61.8% target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps to 0.6880 on solid Australian jobs report
AUD/USD picked up a bid around the 100-day average at 0.6840 about an hour ago and jumped to 0.6879 on the back of an upbeat Aussie jobs report. The uptick validates seller exhaustion signaled by Wednesday's Doji candle.
USD/JPY bulls finally cave in below 110 handle, bears look to 61.8% Fib
USD/JPY is trading near 109.65 within a range of between 109.59 and 109.86 in a relatively risk-off environment as the media headlines are full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.
Will ECB Spark Big FX Moves Like BoC
After Tuesday's broad based decline in equities, currencies and Treasury yields many investors believed that further losses were likely. Increased risk aversion is a serious possibility but today there was a semblance of calm in the financial markets.
WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H
WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.
GBP/USD: Key Fibonacci levels can check bulls amid overbought RSI
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3140 with a little movement during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair rose beyond the monthly resistance line and 200-bar SMA the previous day. The bulls are struggling around 38.2% Fib.