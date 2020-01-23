China confirms 571 total cases of new coronavirus – China State TV

China confirms 571 total cases of virus. China has confirmed 571 total cases of the new coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state television is reporting. At the end of Wednesday, 17 deaths from the virus had been reported and 540 others were known to be infected, all in Hubei province.

In additional news, ITAR-TASS World News reports that the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) will continue discussing the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV and the possibility of declaring a public health emergency over its outbreak in China on Thursday, the organizations director general said.

"There was an excellent discussion during the committee today, but it was also clear that to proceed, we need more information," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after the Emergency Committees meeting that ended late on Wednesday. "For that reason, I have decided to ask the Emergency Committee to meet again tomorrow to continue their discussion, and the Chair, Dr Houssin, has agreed with that request." He described the current situation with 2019-nCoV as "evolving and complex." The WHO head also spoke highly of the Chinese governments response to the outbreak and their cooperation with the global body. "Our team in China working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak," he said. "We will have much more to say tomorrow." During the committees meeting, representatives of China, as well as Thailand, South Korea and Japan - the countries where sporadic cases of the disease have been registered - delivered their reports.

Market implications

This is a factor that Aussie bulls will need to factor in before getting too ahead of themselves following the unemployment rate falling by 0.1%. Australia Jobs Data: Unemployment Rate: 5.1% vs 5.2% expected (AUD bullish)