USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers aim for 73.25-30 key hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR prints four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday top of late.
  • 100-day SMA, monthly resistance line guards immediate upside.
  • RSI recovery, bullish MACD signal further upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside filters.

USD/INR takes the bids near 73.10 during the four-day recovery, up 0.15% intraday, amid the initial Indian session trading on Thursday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair snaps the five-week-old downtrend while portraying another attempt to cross the convergence of the 100-day SMA and monthly resistance line.

Given the RSI recovery and MACD signals teasing the bulls, USD/INR run-up is likely to extend. However, a clear upside break of 73.30 becomes necessary for the bulls before they attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-April upside, near 73.50.

During the quote’s further rise past 73.50, multiple stops near 73.70 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 73.90 will mark the second-last attempt, before the 74.00 threshold, to stop USD/INR bulls.

Alternatively, pullback moves need to break the 73.00 round figure on a daily closing basis before revisiting the multiple support area around 72.70.

It’s worth noting that the USD/INR south-run past-72.70 will also be a bumpy ride as 72.30-25 and the yearly low of 72.17 may challenge the pair sellers ahead of directing them to the 72.00 round-figure.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.1355
Today Daily Change 0.1344
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 73.0011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.0906
Daily SMA50 73.7367
Daily SMA100 73.2916
Daily SMA200 73.4828
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.3172
Previous Daily Low 72.8316
Previous Weekly High 73.0975
Previous Weekly Low 72.3386
Previous Monthly High 74.311
Previous Monthly Low 72.3386
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.1317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.0171
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.7828
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.5644
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.2972
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.2683
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.5355
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.7539

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

