USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers aim for 73.25-30 key hurdle

- USD/INR prints four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday top of late.
- 100-day SMA, monthly resistance line guards immediate upside.
- RSI recovery, bullish MACD signal further upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside filters.
USD/INR takes the bids near 73.10 during the four-day recovery, up 0.15% intraday, amid the initial Indian session trading on Thursday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair snaps the five-week-old downtrend while portraying another attempt to cross the convergence of the 100-day SMA and monthly resistance line.
Given the RSI recovery and MACD signals teasing the bulls, USD/INR run-up is likely to extend. However, a clear upside break of 73.30 becomes necessary for the bulls before they attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-April upside, near 73.50.
During the quote’s further rise past 73.50, multiple stops near 73.70 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 73.90 will mark the second-last attempt, before the 74.00 threshold, to stop USD/INR bulls.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to break the 73.00 round figure on a daily closing basis before revisiting the multiple support area around 72.70.
It’s worth noting that the USD/INR south-run past-72.70 will also be a bumpy ride as 72.30-25 and the yearly low of 72.17 may challenge the pair sellers ahead of directing them to the 72.00 round-figure.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1355
|Today Daily Change
|0.1344
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|73.0011
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.0906
|Daily SMA50
|73.7367
|Daily SMA100
|73.2916
|Daily SMA200
|73.4828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.3172
|Previous Daily Low
|72.8316
|Previous Weekly High
|73.0975
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.3386
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.0171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.7828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.5644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.2683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.5355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.7539
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Russell 2000 (RTY): Aiming for All-Time High
Short term Elliott Wave view suggests rally from May 13, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from May 13 low, wave ((i)) ended at 2245.1 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 2152.35.