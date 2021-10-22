USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee adds to weekly gains below 75.00 on cautious optimism

- USD/INR fades bounce off two-week low, drops for the second consecutive week.
- India lauds one billion vaccinations, China’s Evergrande adds to the positives.
- Inflation fears, pre-PMI caution challenge market bulls amid Fed tapering chatters.
USD/INR reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a fortnight low ahead of Friday’s European session. That said, the Indian rupee (INR) pair sellers attack the intraday low near 74.80, down 0.09% by the press time.
In doing so, the INR bulls cheer the one billion covid vaccinations at home, as well as the growing optimism of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as portrayed during her early week speech. Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the promise of jabbing the majority of the nation’s population and taming the virus risk.
Also favoring the Asian currency could be risk-positive headlines from China. In addition to the hopes of the Sino-American phase one trade deal, Evergrande’s ability to pay bond coupons and chatters that Hopson is still interested in the troubled firm’s assets, despite the latest failure to seal the deal, brighten the mood in Asia.
Elsewhere, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams is the latest one to reiterate the inflation fears following Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Randal Quarles, as well as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.
Although the inflation fears and Fed tapering woes underpin the US Treasury yields, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to keep the previous day’s recovery moves, down 0.03% intraday around 93.73 at the latest.
Hence, USD/INR traders seek clarity and may wait for the US PMIs, as well as a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, up for publishing later in the day, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The pullback from a double-top surrounding 75.65 directs USD/INR traders towards a seven-week-old support line near 74.55.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8153
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0695
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|74.8848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.7227
|Daily SMA50
|74.1213
|Daily SMA100
|74.1498
|Daily SMA200
|73.7206
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.9255
|Previous Daily Low
|74.7015
|Previous Weekly High
|75.651
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.8885
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5742
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.8965
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.8399
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.7871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.5251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.0613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.1971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 amid inflation fears, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is defending gains above 1.1600 ahead of the Eurozone Preliminary PMI reports. The market mood remains mixed amid rising inflation fears, the US stimulus and China Evergrande optimism. US PMIs, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 on dismal UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3800, erasing gains after the UK Retail Sales disappointed with -0.2% MoM in September. The US dollar pullback, Brexit and China Evergrande optimism help put a floor under the currency pair, as traders reassess BOE’s rate hike bets. PMIs eyed.
Gold eyes a firm break above $1795 amid growing inflation fears
Gold price reached a four-day high at $1789 in the Asian trades and went on to consolidate the three-day advance all through the day, ending Thursday marginally higher at $1783. Rising channel hurdle on the 4H chart remains a tough nut to crack for gold bulls.
Ethereum price vies to set new all-time high despite the recent flash crash
Ethereum price rose exponentially over the past 48 hours but experienced a massive flash crash on October 21. While this pushed ETH down significantly in a short period, the bulls’ perseverance kept the token afloat and ready for a new journey.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports. The results we've seen so far have been very encouraging and that's continued over the last 24 hours.