- The Indian Rupee weakens in Friday’s Asian session.
- The renewed demand for US Dollar and recovery of crude oil prices undermine the INR.
- India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and US Producer Price Index (PPI) for June will be the highlights on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) loses traction on Friday amid the modest recovery of the US Dollar (USD). The demand for the Greenback from state-run banks and local importers limits the INR’s potential gains. Additionally, the rebound of crude oil prices also exerts some selling pressure on the local currency as India is the third largest consumer of crude oil in the world, after the United States and China.
On the other hand, the positive trends in the Indian stock market, sustained foreign inflows, and India’s strong macroeconomic growth might underpin the INR. Also, the rising expectation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September after the softer US inflation data is likely to weigh on the USD and cap the upside for the USD/INR pair in the near term.
Later on Friday, Investors will keep an eye on the Indian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is expected to show an increase of 4.8% in June. Also, the Industrial Production and Manufacturing Output will be released. On the US docket, the US June Producer Price Index (PPI) and the preliminary July Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge will be published.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains weak amid multiple headwinds
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that shifting employment into construction, services, and manufacturing might boost India's GDP growth by 0.2 to 0.5 percentage points.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% on a yearly basis in June, compared to a rise of 3.3% in May. This reading came in below the market consensus of 3.1%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.1% MoM in June, the lowest level in more than three years.
- The annual core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 3.3% YoY in June, below the forecast and May's increase of 3.4%. The figure was up 0.1% on a monthly basis.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee expressed on Friday that the recent inflation report was “excellent,” adding that the reports provided proof that the central bank is on track to meet its 2% target.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly acknowledged improving inflation figures on Thursday. Daly expects further easing in both price pressures and the labor market to warrant interest rate cuts.
- Financial markets saw nearly 85% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, up from the 70% chance seen before the CPI report. Two rate cuts are anticipated this year.
Technical analysis: USD/INR goes into consolidation in the near term
The Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. According to the daily chart, the USD/INR pair keeps the bullish vibe unchanged above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bullish territory above the 50-midline, suggesting that the EMA support is likely to hold rather than break. However, in the shorter term, the pair has remained inside its month-long range since March 21.
Any follow-through buying above the upper boundary of the trading range at 83.65 could lead to a retest of the all-time high of 83.75. Extended gains will see a rally to the 84.00 psychological barrier.
Sustained trading below the 100-day EMA at 83.37 could pave the way to the 83.00 round mark. The next downside target is seen at 82.82, a low of January 12.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.78%
|-0.13%
|-0.27%
|-0.87%
|0.70%
|0.15%
|EUR
|0.42%
|-0.38%
|0.25%
|0.14%
|-0.46%
|1.12%
|0.56%
|GBP
|0.78%
|0.39%
|0.65%
|0.50%
|-0.10%
|1.47%
|0.93%
|CAD
|0.15%
|-0.27%
|-0.64%
|-0.14%
|-0.75%
|0.86%
|0.30%
|AUD
|0.26%
|-0.12%
|-0.51%
|0.14%
|-0.61%
|1.00%
|0.44%
|JPY
|0.86%
|0.46%
|0.08%
|0.72%
|0.62%
|1.55%
|1.01%
|NZD
|-0.70%
|-1.13%
|-1.52%
|-0.88%
|-0.99%
|-1.61%
|-0.54%
|CHF
|-0.15%
|-0.57%
|-0.94%
|-0.30%
|-0.43%
|-1.04%
|0.55%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
