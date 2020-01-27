USD/IDR Price Analysis: Drops to multi-year-old support trendline near 13,600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR registers the biggest monthly losses in a year.
  • Break of 50-month SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement portrays the pair’s weakness.
  • A monthly break below the key support line will extend the south run.

USD/IDR trades near 13,630 during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair extends the declines below 50-month SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its broad run-up from August 2011 to October 2018.

The pair now rests on the multi-month-old support trend line stretched from October 2016, currently around 13,600.

As a result, the bears are looking for a monthly break below the key support line to take aim at October 2016 bottom surrounding 12,930. Though, the year 2018 bottom close 13,270 could offer an intermediate halt.

Meanwhile, a pullback from the current levels needs to cross 50-month SMA, at 13,770 now, to revisit 14,000 and August 2019 high near 14,350.

USD/IDR monthly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13608.5
Today Daily Change 1.0500
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 13607.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13771.0488
Daily SMA50 13924.4539
Daily SMA100 14008.038
Daily SMA200 14109.6515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13693.5
Previous Daily Low 13521.5
Previous Weekly High 13716
Previous Weekly Low 13521.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13587.204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13627.796
Daily Pivot Point S1 13521.4667
Daily Pivot Point S2 13435.4833
Daily Pivot Point S3 13349.4667
Daily Pivot Point R1 13693.4667
Daily Pivot Point R2 13779.4833
Daily Pivot Point R3 13865.4667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD defending 0.6800 amid Coronavirus contagion

AUD/USD defending 0.6800 amid Coronavirus contagion

AUD/USD remains heavy but manages to hold the 0.68 handle, as fears over China’s coronavirus outbreak dominate and kill the market’s risk appetite amid holiday-thinned thin trading. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Off lows, but bearish gap remains unfilled

USD/JPY: Off lows, but bearish gap remains unfilled

USD/JPY trims losses but is yet to fill the gap. The pair gapped lower at 108.89 in Asia from Friday's low of 109.17 and fell to 108.73, as the anti-risk yen picked up a bid on Coronavirus scare and on the US embassy attack in Baghdad. 

USD/JPY News

US stock futures drop 1% on Coronavirus scare

US stock futures drop 1% on Coronavirus scare

US stock futures and crude oil are flashing red in Asia, while the anti-risk assets are better bid on fears China is struggling to tame coronavirus. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 1 percent at 3,259.

Read more

WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct

WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct

WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent.

Oil News

GBP/USD registers three-day losing streak with eyes on BOE, Brexit

GBP/USD registers three-day losing streak with eyes on BOE, Brexit

GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3050 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak, hard Brexit. Tories fend off awkward details on Brexit, the EU warns the UK PM to not use the US trade deal for bargaining. Focus on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures